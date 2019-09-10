RS High School working through it new schedule growing pains

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Rock Springs High School is having some growing pains with its new schedule change, but there are signs that the change is making a difference.

This was the message Principal Annie Fletcher gave to the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees at its regular meeting Monday. She said she and her fellow administrators “bit off a gigantic chunk” with the schedule change, and some areas will need addressing.

However, the positives seem to be gaining on the problems.

Fletcher gave credit to the teachers, who she said have risen to the challenge and are learning to work their lesson plans so that material covers the entire hour and 30 minute class times.

Fletcher said the increased class time provides more learning time in each class each day. The hope is that it also serves to help students understand what will be expected of them when they move on to college, because many college classes are more than one-hour long.

Advertisement

Other positive outcomes from the change include increased lunch numbers, less passing of students in the hallways throughout the day — which equate to less disruptions, and less discipline referrals.

Lunch is the one area that has caused some issues. Long lines have been reported, but Fletcher said this is being addressed

It is about making sure students understand their lunch options. Food Service Director Angela Erramouspe said students did not know that the lunch stations placed throughout the building offer the same options, and the only place where a student is offered more lunch options is the lunchroom.

Coming soon to offer even more lunch variety is a Ramen Bar and some vending machines, Erramouspe said.