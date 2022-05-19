RS Historical Museum offers Veterans Guided Cemetery Walking Tour

A view across the Rock Springs Cemetery – Photo submitted by the Rock Springs Historical Museum.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Historical Museum is pleased to announce it will be offering an opportunity for people to take a special Walking Tour of the Rock Springs Cemetery focusing on our Veterans. The tour is scheduled for Friday, May 27 starting at 5:00 p.m. and will begin at the directory located at the center of the cemetery. The walking tour is free of charge and will last at least an hour, weather permitting.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“The Veterans Tour is a special look at the men and women who served our country. I encourage everyone to make time to take this tour,” said Jennifer Messer, Rock Springs Historical Museum Coordinator. “Cori’s tours are always respectful to the individuals and families she features, they are full of historical details and are warm and entertaining. Cori’s love of Rock Springs, our history, and the men, women, and children in our community is clear in every talk. She always presents new information on her tours!”

Rock Springs native and local historian Corina K. Lee will be giving the guided tours. Lee is an avid local historian who has invested years researching her own family’s contributions to the history of Rock Springs. Lee initially began walking the cemetery to document her own family’s plots and headstones. She quickly became interested in other headstones and local families and put together a first cemetery walking tour for friends, family and those interested in local history. The tours were a huge hit and have grown each year. Each of Lee’s tours differs slightly based on new research, time restraints, and questions from tour participants. For the Veterans Tours she has put together a completely new walk that focuses solely on those who served in the Military.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The Rock Springs Cemetery is more than 100 years old and has been an important city function since the city was founded in 1889. The people of Rock Springs believed it was central to our town and in 1924 volunteers worked for months moving all the unregistered graves around the community into the cemetery. In the 1980’s, the cemetery was completely surveyed and re-landscaped and the city began ongoing maintenance and improvement.

Interested parties should note that as this is a walking tour there will be a good deal of walking over elevation changes and periods of standing. Please wear appropriate shoes and clothing for the weather, as the ground can be both wet and uneven. Social distancing is suggested and we would appreciate guests leaving pets at home, the cemetery does not allow them on the grounds.