RS Historical Museum to Host Book Signing with Author Michael S. Owen

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Rock Springs Historical Museum is pleased to announce it will host a book reading and signing with author Michael S. Owen.

The event will take place at the museum from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Released in July 2019, Owen’s book “After Ike: On the Trail of the Century-Old Journey that Changed America” chronicles the story of a century-old trip that changed the United States and continues to impact us all.

“After Ike” relates the story of the 1919 military convoy (81 vehicles and 300 men) that drove from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco. Such a trip had never before been undertaken, and many experts thought it impossible.

West of Chicago all the way to California, the roads were not much more than “two ruts across the prairie.” One of the men on the trip was Lt. Colonel Dwight D. Eisenhower, who later wrote that this trip convinced him of the need for an interstate highway system. Owen was able to find daily journals from this trip, and utilized these to follow exactly the same route.

Unlike the modern interstate highway system, this original route passed through many small towns, including Rock Springs and Green River, following the Lincoln Highway for much of the trip.

The Lincoln Highway Association is staging a re-enactment of this original trip, departing from the White House on Friday, Aug. 30, with plans to arrive in San Francisco a full month later. Owen has joined the group and just like the century-old convoy, they will pass right through downtown Rock Springs and Green River.

Owen has graciously agreed to share his book along the way and will be reading from both the introduction and the chapter about Wyoming. He will be available to sign copies of his book and answer questions after the reading.

Michael S. Owen is a retired U.S. Ambassador. During his 30 years as a Foreign Service Officer he worked in numerous countries across Africa and Asia. Now that he’s back home, he’s delighting in traveling around his own country and has driven over the Lincoln Highway several times.

Located in the historic City Hall building at 201 B Street in downtown Rock Springs, the Rock Springs Historical Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed Sundays and major holidays.

Find out more about the museum by calling 307-362-3138, visiting the city webpage at www.rwy.net or check them out on facebook.com/rsmuseum.