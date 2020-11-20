RS Holiday Lighted Parade remains scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 20, 2020) – The Rock Springs Holiday Lighted Parade is still scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5:30 p.m. despite Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s recent health orders that limits public gatherings.

According to J.T. Larson, an administrative assistant for the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, the yearly parade does not fall into a category that is under Gordon’s new health orders.

“Our thought is that the parade will be stretched out all over the streets, so hopefully that’s not counted as an event per se. The people will be on public sidewalks just standing there. If they’re all spread out all along the streets, it’s not like they’re gathered in one area. It’s outside. It’s not necessarily a venue,” he said.

However, people are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing while attending the parade.

For those who may feel uncomfortable attending the parade this year, the chamber is working on setting up a Facebook Live event so people can view the parade online. “Right now, we’re trying to find someone with a drone so we can do an overview shot of the event,” Larson said.

There is still plenty of time and space to be a part of this year’s parade.

To sign up, call the chamber at 307-362-3771 and ask to be in the parade. For chamber members, it cost $35 and it’s $40 for nonmembers.

Sponsor this year’s parade for $250. A sponsorship also gives business and people the option of being in the parade.

All proceeds go directly to the chamber to help support local businesses and do future events