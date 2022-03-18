RS Main Street/URA announces February Volunteer of the Month: Gordon and Joyce Schaffer

Photo submitted by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA – Gordon and Joyce Schaffer.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

Rock Springs, WYOMING – The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is pleased to announce their February Volunteers of the Month – Gordon and Joyce Schaffer.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Gordon and Joyce live in Cheyenne and have been residents for 50 some years. Their daughter, Stacy Jones, is the vice-chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA so Gordon and Joyce were recruited to help. Following the Christmas holiday, a department store in Cheyenne was selling their old Christmas decorations, which will be perfect for the Broadway Theater. With no easy way to grab them from Rock Springs, it was Gordon and Joyce to the rescue. They quickly made a trip to the department store and loaded up their truck. They then stored the decorations in their basement until they could be brought back to Rock Springs. (Just wait until you see them at the Broadway this year!)

Gordon and Joyce have two daughters, Lori Hart (Derek) and Stacy Jones (Taylor), and four grandchildren, Logan, Lorin, Kellen and Kylie. They are both retired from long careers; Gordon from the Bureau of Land Management and Joyce from Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. They are both alumni from the University of Wyoming and Gordon served in the United States Air Force. They’re now enjoying retirement by following sports teams of the Wyoming Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and Dallas Cowboys, to name a few. They are avid readers, love to stay up on current events/politics and watch their favorite TV shows. Joyce loves to do crafts and sometimes Gordon is called in to assist.