RS Main Street/URA announces Paul Murray as Volunteer of the Month for April

Paul Murray – Photo submitted by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Paul Murray as the Volunteer of the Month for April.

Paul Murray was largely responsible for organizing and carrying out the April 14 Holy Thursday Rock Springs Downtown Interfaith Pilgrimage. Eight local clergymen and participants spent time at different stops in the Downtown listening to Scripture readings and brief sermonettes. Murray has been coordinating this event since the inaugural Holy Thursday Pilgrimage in 2017.

Murray, 69, works as a Foster Grandparent at Eastside Elementary School in Rock Springs, a position he has been in since October 2019. Murray also works as a freelance reporter. Prior to that, Murray was a reporter for the Rock Springs Rocket-Miner from 2009-2015. He earned a Master’s of Business Administration from Grand Valley State University in 2003 at the age of 50, after having worked as an energy cost analyst at National Utility Service for business and industrial clients from 1984-2000. Murray graduated from Michigan State University in 1976, after having studied Racial and Religious Intergroup Relations and International Relations.

“The bottom line for the Holy Thursday Pilgrimage is drawing people to Downtown Rock Springs so that they have an opportunity to see the stores, offices, and restaurants that we have there, and which hopefully they will frequent going forward,” Murray said. “The URA tries to promote a wide variety of Downtown events that will appeal to a wide segment of the local population, so that our Downtown is known about so that local people will realize that Dewar Drive and Salt Lake City are not their only options for shopping and business.”