RS Main Street/URA announces the Brown Bag Concert Series

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is rolling out the seventh year of their lunchtime concert series – the Brown Bag Concert Series. Presented this year by WyoRadio, the concerts will be held every Tuesday this summer (June through August) from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m.

Due to ongoing construction on the historic First Security Bank building, the concerts will be located on the lawn behind the Sweetwater County Health and Human Services building at 333 Broadway; picnic tables with umbrellas will be available for guests. The shows are free and guests are invited to bring their lunch and enjoy a summer day in Downtown Rock Springs; most Downtown restaurants offer take-out as an option for lunch.

The thirteen-week concert series will feature a variety of music styles including country, rock, folk, Americana and more.

The 2022 line-up includes:

June 7 – Shandryn Trumble

Shandryn is a blues-infused folk artist with pop sensibility. Think Norah Jones and Janis Joplin made a baby and raised it on licorice and love.

She grew up in the cowboy-filled, equality state, ol’ Wyoming. Her upbringing near the mountains and affinity for thriftiness is apparent in her sound and soulful delivery. As a youngin’, she recognized her natural tendency to make noise (of musical nature) on anything from wooden spoons and rocks in the alleyway, to the dusty, out-of-tune piano and Elmer’s roughly repaired guitar in the living room. She’s been singing and stomping, hootin’-n-hollerin’, and ramblin’ on ever since. It is through songwriting and performance that she becomes the most authentic version of herself. Her tunes are honest and relatable, as she draws inspiration from personal experience.

June 14 – ZamTrip

For ZamTrip to say that rock and roll runs in their blood is an understatement. The band was started by the three Zampedri brothers in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

ZamTrip has a very classic rock sound with a modern twist brought through the Lzzy Hale inspired lead vocals of Samantha. She isn’t your typical “rocker chick” hiding behind a corset and a backing track. Samantha can sing at a national level and has no qualms owning the stage. The Zampedri brothers have been playing together since birth so despite the band’s young age you can’t ask for a tighter rhythm section. In an age of heavy electronic influence, backing tracks, and autotune, ZamTrip cones as a breath of fresh air offering raw rock and roll performed at its finest.

June 21 – Rich Kaumo

Local accordion extraordinaire. The self-styled, Rocky Mountain Polka King.

June 28 – Michael Peterson

Peterson is a saxophonist originally from Rock Springs, Wyoming. Peterson received his undergraduate degree in Saxophone Performance from the University of Wyoming in 2016, and a Masters’s Degree in Jazz Studies: Performance from the University of North Texas in 2019. He currently lives in DFW where he teaches in multiple school districts and leads his own ensembles.

Peterson began playing the saxophone at the age of 11; he was the first in his family to take up music. At the University of Wyoming, Peterson studied saxophone with Dr. Scott Turpen and Dr. Jennifer Turpen and studied improvisation with Dr. Ben Markley. Along with serving as a section leader in both of UW’s top ensembles, Peterson was selected as a finalist in the 2015 Dorothy Jacoby Concerto Competition. In 2016 he moved to Denton, TX to pursue a degree in Jazz Studies: Performance where he studied with Brad Leali. Peterson served as lead tenor in the 2 O’clock Lab Band under the direction of Rodney Booth and can be heard on the album Two More Twice, released in 2018. Upon graduating, Peterson continues to reside in the North Texas area where he has a large private studio, teaches masterclasses in multiple school districts, leads his own projects, and works with party bands in the region.

July 5 – Rupert Wates

Rupert is a long-standing favorite at the Brown Bag Concert Series. He was born in London and studied at Oxford University. He has been a full-time songwriter since the late 1990s when he signed a publishing contract with Eaton Music Limited. In London, he worked with some of the best performers in the city. Moving in 2001 to Paris, Wates formed his own quartet and began playing live regularly. In the fall of 2006, he came to the US. He is now based in New York City and Colorado. Since coming to the US, he has won more than 40 songwriting and performing awards.

His music is an eclectic mix of acoustic, melodic art/folk, with flavors of jazz, vaudeville, and cabaret. He has released nine solo CDs. They have received outstanding reviews in the international online press and tracks from them have been played on the radio all over the world.

July 12 – Micah Paisley

Micah Paisley is a local singer/songwriter who plays guitar and bass respectively in bands such as Joe Barbuto and the Cave Crew, Primary Source, and Eagle Beak. He also performs solo with his unique brand of original music. Groovy, chill, and melodic come to mind to describe his sound.

July 19 – Joe M. Barbuto

Joe has been tackling the keys for many years. Many recognize him as a band member of the local band, Wy5. He also has his own band, Joe Barbuto Trio.

July 26 – Dave Pedri (EIO Band)

Dave Pedri and the EIO Band have been playing around Sweetwater County for over thirty years. Pedri was inspired by John Corona, an Italian accordion player. He wanted to keep the tradition going in the family.

August 2 – Jeremy Smolik

The guitarist and lead vocalist for Fists of Funk in Green River WY

August 9 – Wayne Worthen

Wayne Worthen has been playing acoustic guitar since 1970 and singing before he could talk (according to his mom). He writes and enjoys playing/singing Folk, Folk Rock, Celtic, Blues, Ragtime, Bluegrass, Classical, Country, Rock n Roll, and Smooth/Soft Jazz.

He tries hard to write music that has feeling and passion. It is his sincerest hope that audiences will find that listening to his music helps to enhance life and that it – in some small way – brings joy and warmth.

August 16 – Wanted

Wanted is a cover band from Rock Springs, Wyoming. They play country, country-rock, rock, and classic rock. Band members include Steve Rizzi (bass/vocals), Al Shipley (guitar/vocals), Tracie Soller (vocals), Mike Fitzgerald (drums)

August 23 – Pierce Crask

Chicago-based singer-songwriter Pierce Crask, accompanied by his guitar and harmonica and drawing from influences such as Townes Van Zandt, Steve Earle, John Prine, Bob Dylan, Greg Brown, and Chris Smither has been entertaining audiences professionally since 1999.

In addition to folk, country, and blues, Pierce’s love of rock and roll acts such as Chuck Berry, The Rolling Stones, The Allman Brothers, and the Grateful Dead led him to form his band, The Falling Martins, with songwriter/bassist Rich Wooten and pianist Paul Tervydis in 2001.

August 30 – Dano K.

Dano K is a Rock Springs native singer/songwriter. His love of music started at an early age after hearing a Beatles tape on a friend’s GE cassette player in a make-shift clubhouse around 1967. In his teens, he acquired an Ibanez acoustic, learned a few chords, and started writing his own songs. Over the years, he has played solo in several bands in Ann Arbor, San Diego, Los Angeles, Denver, and Rock Springs. Along with his original material including “Wild Hearted Woman”, “I Like My House,” “Stay in the Game,” “Tomorrow’s Calling,” and others, he plays an assortment of cover tunes from Gordon Lightfoot to Tom Petty, Kane Brown to The Cars, in a campfire concert atmosphere. Dano K describes his music as “something for everybody!”