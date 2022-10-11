RS Main Street/URA announces Volunteer of the Month for September

Andrea Menegassi with family – photo submitted by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA)

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Andrea Menegassi as their September Volunteer of the Month.

Working with the Main Street/URA office, Andrea labored to gather mixologists for the Artini event hosted by the URA and Sweetwater Boces in September. The mixologists developed drinks for event attendees to sample and vote on throughout the evening.

Though born in Nebraska, Andrea has lived in Rock Springs for most of her life. She’s currently working as a full-time mom and part-time bartender and event planner on the side. Along with volunteering and helping out with the Main Street/URA, she also works with the Chamber of Commerce of Rock Springs.

“Volunteering is so important to our community,” said Andrea. “The more local people we can get to volunteer, the more we’ll see events here in town!”

If you are interested in volunteering with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, send an email to [email protected] or give their office a call at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing list. Opportunities are also periodically posted to their Facebook and Instagram pages. Be sure to give both a follow.