RS Main Street/URA earns Main Street Accreditation

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 22, 2020) — Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ program.

Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and a proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach™.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s 860 Nationally-Accredited Main Street America programs that have dedicated themselves to strengthening their communities,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of the National Main Street Center.

“These Accredited Main Street programs have proven to be powerful engines for revitalization by sparking impressive economic returns and preserving the character of their communities. During these challenging times, these Main Street programs will be key to bringing economic vitality back to commercial districts and improving quality of life during the recovery process.”

In 2019 alone, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated, 6,466 net new businesses were opened, 32,316 net new were jobs created, and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency’s performance is evaluated by Wyoming Main Street/Wyoming Business Council, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet ten rigorous performance standards.

Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

Highlights from this past year in Downtown Rock Springs include the opening of eleven new businesses, creating 29.5 jobs. The first phase of the restoration of the First Security Band building on South Main Street has begun as a result of a $2,917,701.00 grant.

The gazebo was placed and refreshed by local volunteers and the historic caboose received a face-lift with the assistance of volunteers from Dominion Energy.

The organization was also selected as a pilot community for a national façade improvement program through the National Main Street program.

“Rock Springs Main Street has worked hard making our Downtown beautiful over the past nine years I’ve been involved with them,” Maria Mortensen, URA Board Chairperson expressed. “We were honored to win the 2018 Great American Main Street Award and to have been considered for the TV show, Small Business Revolution.”

Mortensen added, “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Rock Springs Main Street.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.

As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.