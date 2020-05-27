RS man bound over to District Court, faces second-degree murder charges

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 27, 2020) — The Rock Springs Police Department has reported that Alexander Cave, 27, who faces attempted second-degree murder charges, has been bound to District Court after his preliminary hearing this morning.

On January 29, 2020, Cave was arrested for a stabbing in the 900 block of Walnut Street.

The victim suffered several stab wounds and was treated at the Memorial Hosptial of Sweetwater County.

Cave remains in the Sweetwater County Detention Center with a $250,000 bond.