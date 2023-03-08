RS Mayor declares March “Women’s History” month

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Tuesday night at the Rock Springs City Council meeting, Mayor Max Mickelson declared March, “Women’s History” month. The representatives of the Women’s Club of Sweetwater County were the first to speak. The Women’s Club of Rock Springs just celebrated its 100th year and officially changed its name to encompass all of Sweetwater County. The Women’s Club of Sweetwater County hosts the Lending Closet, they give grants to the college and other organizations and take artwork from the SWCSD #1 and #2 to their state convention.

Casey Kuckert from the Professional Women’s Empowerment Network was also there to speak. The Professional Women’s Empowerment Network focuses on networking and collaboration between women-owned small businesses in Sweetwater County. Kuckert noted, “It is really important work and it has been really well received here in Sweetwater County”.

Councilor Demas and Mayor Mickelson also noted that Jackson, WY in the 1920s, was the first all-women City Council and Marshall in the country.

The proclamation reads, I, Max Mickelson, Mayor of the City of Rock Springs, do hereby declare March 2023 to be Women’s History month in the City of Rock Springs, and I call upon the Rock Springs community to observe this month and to celebrate with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities. I also invite citizens to visit Women’s History Month to learn more about the generations of women who have left enduring imprints on our history. The whole proclamation can be found here.