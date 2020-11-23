RS Mayor Tim Kaumo sends message to community on COVID-19

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 23, 2020) – On Monday, Nov. 23, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo sent a message via YouTube to the community, urging them to wear a mask and practice social distancing in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keep businesses.

“It’s everybody’s responsibility to keep each other safe and minimize the spread of this virus so we don’t overwhelm our much-needed medical staff,” he said.

Watch and listen to the mayor’s full message below.