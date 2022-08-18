RS native Alex Shannon recently traveled to Skofja Loka, Slovenia

Photo submitted by Allison Volcic

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs native Alex Shannon recently traveled to Skofja Loka, Slovenia, our city’s Sister City.

At one time, it was estimated that 20% of Rock Springs’ population was made up of Slovenians and many of them came from the Skofja Loka region. For this reason, the Rock Springs City Council declared Skofja Loka a Sister City on July 6, 2004.

Alex’s great-great-grandmother, Antonia Ravnihar Gosar, was born in Skofja Loka in 1904 and moved to Rock Springs as a young bride. Although Antonia passed away when Alex was only four, Alex learned about Slovenia from her great grandma, Mary Killian, who was Antonia’s daughter.

“My grandma told me our family’s immigration story, showed me pictures, taught me a few Slovenian words, and gave me an old painting that was gifted to my great-great-grandma. My grandma didn’t get the chance to visit Skofja Loka, but we talked about how great it would be to go,” Alex explained.

Alex had been planning a trip to Italy with a friend and once she realized how near Skofja Loka was on the map, decided to try to visit. Alex said, “It’s less than a three-hour drive and that’s nothing for a Wyomingite! So, I called the tour company to ask if I could switch my flight to go a couple of days earlier and they said yes.”

After finding out she could visit Skofja Loka, Alex reserved a hotel and bus tickets and waited for her adventure to begin. She flew from Denver to Munich, Germany, and then to Venice, Italy. In Venice, she took a bus to Ljubljana, Slovenia, and then another to Skofja Loka.

Alex was only able to spend two nights in the city, but she loved every minute of it. “The people were very friendly and it was a gorgeous town, like something out of a fairytale. I know I’ll be back eventually!”

While in Skofja Loka, Alex was able to visit the Loka Castle, which is now a museum; St. Jacob’s Church, the Capuchin Bridge, and the grave of her great-great-great grandparents, Frank Ravnihar and Frances Foltrice Ravnihar. At the gravesite, she left a candle with a note, hoping a relative would find it and reach out. Recently, Alex received a text thanking her for the candle and she’s excited to connect with a Slovenian cousin.

Alex grew up in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2013 and Western Wyoming Community College in 2015. She completed her education at the University of Wyoming and is employed by the Wyoming Women’s Foundation. Alex is the daughter of Allison Volcic of Rock Springs.