RS ordinance allowing consumption and carrying of alcohol on public streets fails final reading

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — During the previous Rock Springs City Council meeting, the final reading of the Ordinance 2023-03 “Offenses Concerning Public Morals and Decencies,” to allow consumption and carrying of alcoholic beverages upon City streets, sidewalks, alleys, and parking lots during summer months failed with a tied vote of 4-4.

With an initial pass by Councilor Bettolo and a second by Councilor Robinson, Councilor Zotti proposed an amendment as he stated, “When we look at it as a whole, and what we are facing as a community, and the issues with alcohol I really find it hard to support this ordinance at this time”. Zotti explained that if the amendment did pass through, he would like to see a sunset period added. Per discussion with the rest of the council, it was decided a 2-year sunset would be added in the new amendment, guaranteeing that two years of data would be collected to see the impact on the community both positive and negative.

The amended ordinance went through unanimously by the Council. Mayor Mickelson followed up with the amended ordinance by explaining that he feels they have moved fast before going slow and have not looked at all the impacts this ordinance carries. Many Councilmen explained various methods they could use to resolve some issues such as, community members bringing in their own drinks, alcohol-related crimes, etc.

After much discussion by the City Council, the final vote was 4-4, resulting in failure due to a tie. Councilor Allen was not in attendance to vote which made the council eight members that night instead of nine.