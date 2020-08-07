RS outdoor pools will soon be closing

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (August 7, 2020) – The outdoor pools in Rock Springs will soon be closing.

The pools at Century West Park, Blairtown Park, and Washington Park will be open today￼, Friday, August 8, but this will be the last day that the Washington pool will be in operation.

The last day of operation for the Century West and Blairtown Park pools will be tomorrow, Saturday, August 8 from noon to 4 PM.