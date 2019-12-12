RS police conduct alcohol compliance checks; 32 pass and 9 fail

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 12, 2019) — The Rock Springs Police Department recently conducted compliance checks on 41 businesses selling alcohol within city limits, and the results are in.
The checks were conducted on Nov. 30 and Dec. 5, 2019. The purpose of the checks is to ensure liquor license holders are working to prevent the sale of alcohol to purchasers under the age of 21.
Of the 41 establishments that were checked, 32 passed, for a success rate of 78%. Nine businesses failed the check.
The employees who sold alcohol to the underage buyers were issued a citation for violating City Ordinance 3-223(1), Prohibited Sales of Liquor to Minors, with a fine of $310.
A local volunteer participated in the compliance check. The volunteer was 18 years of age and possessed a valid and legal driver’s license, which was shown to every seller that asked.
The businesses and employees who successfully passed the compliance check deserve well-earned congratulations for their diligence in preventing alcohol sales to underage purchasers.
To see the complete list of businesses that passed the compliance check and the businesses that did not pass, go to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.