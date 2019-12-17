RS police identify the 2 bodies found Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 17, 2019) — The Rock Springs Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of two individuals found in their Rock Springs home on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

The police have identified the two individuals as Hunter Sewell, 26, and Whitney Sewell, 29. Police have not yet released cause of death.

Advertisement

The bodies of the couple were discovered Monday at a residence on the 100 block of Sherman Street in Rock Springs.

While the investigation remains active, there is no indication there is any immediate threats to the public.

Wyo4News will update the story as information is made available.