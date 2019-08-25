RS Police Make Drug Arrests

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Rock Springs police on on Aug. 23, 2019, confiscated over a pound of marijuana and associated drug paraphernalia.

Advertisement

At approximately 8:30 a.m., officers from the Rock Springs Police Department executed a warrant on 9th Street. During search of the residence officers located the marijuana.

Rick Hilty, 65, of Rock Springs, was arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance-marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substance–liquid more than 3/10 of a gram and use of a controlled substance.

Advertisement

Also arrested was Mary Hilty, 64, and Sierra Hilty, 19, both of Rock Springs. They were charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance-marijuana (less than three ounces) and use of a controlled substance.

The RSPD reminds citizens that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.