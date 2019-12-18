RS police officer sues city

By Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 18, 2019) — An officer with the Rock Springs Police Department is suing the City of Rock Springs, alleging she was discriminated against when she was denied a chance at a promotion because she was pregnant.

Lawyers for Amanda Clawson-Walker filed the civil suit late Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in the federal court for the District of Wyoming. According to the court document obtained by Wyo4News, Clawson-Walker claims her civil rights were violated when the city denied her eligibility for a promotion based on her pregnancy.

Clawson-Walker applied for a sergeant position in June 2016. The court document states she was in the final trimester of a high-risk pregnancy at this time and was due to deliver on Aug. 3, 2016. This kept her from taking a physical test that was a requirement of the promotion.

“She was advised by her doctor not to perform physical activities such as running or doing situps,” the court document reads, noting Clawson-Walker provided the city with a doctor’s note.

She allegedly requested to take the test at a later date — at least 12 weeks after the delivery.

The Rock Springs Police Civil Service Commission, which handles hiring, promotion and discipline for the department, provided Clawson-Walker with a letter on June 7, 2016. According to the lawsuit, the letter stated Clawson-Walker was not eligible for the promotion because she could not complete the physical test, which included one minute each of push-ups and sit-ups and a timed 1.5 mile run.

Prior to 2015, the Commission did not require physical fitness testing for promotions. The lawsuit states, “The physical fitness testing policy was adopted despite the obvious and predictable discriminatory effect it would create for temporarily disabled and/or pregnant officers seeking a promotion.”

Clawson-Walker passed a physical test less than one year earlier, according to the lawsuit.

Clawson-Walker’s attorneys are asking for real and compensatory damages in an amount to be determined by the court, in addition to a permanent injunction preventing the City of Rock Springs from engaging in discriminatory employment practices similar to those stated in the lawsuit.