RS Police report 2 bodies found in Sherman Street residence

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 16, 2019) — The Rock Springs Police Department reported two bodies were found at a Sherman Street residence early this morning.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2019, officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to 100 block of Sherman Street in response to a possible dead body.

Upon arrival, officers found one adult female and one adult male deceased. The circumstances surrounding the deaths remains under investigation.

Wyo4News will report more information as it is made available.