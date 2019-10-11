RS police request help identifying larceny suspect

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking assistance from the public to help identify a male suspect in a larceny.

On Sept. 30, 2019, at approximately 4:45 p.m. a male suspect entered Wal-Mart, 201 Gateway Boulevard, and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

If anyone has information about his identity, please contact Officer Buller at 307-352-1575 or message us on the Rock Springs Police Department’s Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.