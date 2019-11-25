RS Police request people do not travel unless necessary

0
172
Elk Street in Rock Springs is slushy but passable. Many of the main roads in the city are slushy and slick, and the Rock Springs Police Department has asked that people stay off the road if possible. (Wyo4News Photo/Ann Jantz)

By Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 25, 2019) — Winter has descended on the Rock Springs and surrounding areas, and people out on the roads should be aware of the slick, slushy streets and slow down — or, better yet, stay in if possible.

The depth of the snow can be seen on this lilac bush. (Wyo4News/Ann Jantz)

The Rock Springs Police Department is requesting residents do not travel unless necessary. Keep your safety and the safety of others in mind when deciding to travel today.

 

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has not closed any portion of Interstate 80 as of 1:30 p.m. However, the entire I-80 corridor throughout the southern portion of Wyoming is reporting slick and slick in spots roads with snowfall, slush and blowing snow.

Highway 191 north is also slick but no closure has occurred.

The road sign leading north on Highway 191 is a little dim but reads, “Slick Roads, Reduce Speed.” (Wyo4News Photo/Ann Jantz)
Snow continues to pile up on foliage and sidewalks throughout Rock Springs Monday. (Wyo4News Photo/Ann Jantz)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR