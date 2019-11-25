RS Police request people do not travel unless necessary

By Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 25, 2019) — Winter has descended on the Rock Springs and surrounding areas, and people out on the roads should be aware of the slick, slushy streets and slow down — or, better yet, stay in if possible.

The Rock Springs Police Department is requesting residents do not travel unless necessary. Keep your safety and the safety of others in mind when deciding to travel today.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has not closed any portion of Interstate 80 as of 1:30 p.m. However, the entire I-80 corridor throughout the southern portion of Wyoming is reporting slick and slick in spots roads with snowfall, slush and blowing snow.

Highway 191 north is also slick but no closure has occurred.