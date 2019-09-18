RS proclaims Sept. 23-29 as My Life Awareness Week

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news

Rock Springs, Wyoming — She calls herself “Social” and is first to admit she was not your ideal teenager, always in trouble and acting badly.

“I was in a really rough patch,” she said.

That was two years ago, before she became involved with My Life.

Social is one of about 20 youth ages 13-23 to attend My Life Rock Springs. She joined others Tuesday at the Rock Springs City Council meeting to tell about their experiences with the group.

Mayor Tim Kaumo proclaimed Sept. 23-29 as My Life Awareness Week. The week will finish with the first Wyoming My Fest from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Bunning Park.

My Life Director Kyla Maestas said My Fest is a free youth empowerment festival. Offered will be music, art, and entertainment — all designed to inspire and empower young people. Information and resources to help youth and their families overcome challenges and achieve their goals and dreams will also be shared at the event, according to the proclamation.

Maestas said the My Life program is special in that it is run and empowered by youth.

My Life Rock Springs was established in 2017 when Magellan Healthcare introduced its nationally-recognized youth program in Rock Springs. Since then the group has been meeting monthly.

The program features inspirational speakers, uplifting entertainment, fun activities and free food. Most importantly, participants are provided with information about a variety of topics and engages them through teaching, coaching and mentoring. They are encouraged to create positive change for themselves and others in the community.

Kylee Johnson has been in My Life for about 10 months, after being sent to the Youth Home involuntarily. She said My Life changed her life, and now she is an ambassador for the program.

Social said My Life was welcoming and she immediately felt accepted. She credited the many guest speakers with providing her the tools to turn her life around.

“They helped me a lot,” she said.

Mayor Kaumo called the program “a great idea” and encouraged the young women to be advocates for positive change.

“Think what a great, powerful voice you can be,” he said.

My Fest is free and open to the public.