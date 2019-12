ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 24, 2019) – The Rock Springs Family Recreation and Civic Centers are closed today and Christmas Day. Both centers will also be closed Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The Green River Recreation Center will be open today until 5 p.m. but closed on Christmas day. They will also be open December 31 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on New Years Day, Jan. 1.