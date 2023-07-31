RS Rec. Center lap pool closed this week/Swim lesson registration

July 31, 2023 — The lap pool at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center will be closed this week. Due to that closer, the Aquatic Center will be open for early swimmers from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. Additionally, the Aquatic Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Friday’s additional Aquatic Center hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The slides will be open from noon to 3 p.m. all week. More information can be found on the Family Recreation Center Facebook page.

Rock Spring Swim Lesson Registration:

Registration for August swimming lessons begins today at the Rock Springs Civic Center and Rock Springs Family Rec Center. This session of classes will take place in the early evenings as the school year will be starting in mid-August.

Contact the Rock Springs Civic Center or Family Recreation Center for more information.