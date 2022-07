RS Rec Center running track and pool closed at times today

July 15, 2022 — A reminder that the track area of the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center will be closed to the public today from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Rec Center lap pool will also be closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. today. Both sections of the Family Recreation Center will be hosting Special Olympic competitions.

Civic Center Flag Football Registration Information

Registration is now taking place for Rock Springs Youth Developmental Flag Football for 1st through 4th graders and Little Squirts Football for three to six-year-olds. Registration fees are $35.00 per player for Youth Developmental Football (registration ends August 17) and $25.00 and parental participation for Little Squirts Football.

Contact the Rock Spring Civic Center for more information on both programs.

Online registration for the events is available here.