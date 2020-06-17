RS Soccer standout Alyssa Bedard named Gatorade Player of the Year

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 17, 2020) — Rock Springs Tiger Soccer standout Alyssa Bedard has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Wyoming Girls Soccer Player of the Year, according to a press release from playeroftheyear.com.

Bedard, a 5-foot-5 senior forward and midfielder, ended her Tiger career with 86 goals and 36 assists, both of which are school records.

In 2019, Bedard led the Tigers to third place in the Class 4A state tournament with 34 goals and 16 assists.

Bedard now joins the finalist group for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award, to be announced in June.

Advertisement

Rock Springs High School Soccer coach Stephen Pyer had this to say about Bedard, “Alyssa is a phenomenal player and a gifted athlete. What makes her so great is her speed, footwork, and knowledge of the game. She’s a complete game-changer.”

Bedard also maintained a 4.22 GPA in high school and has signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer for the University of Wyoming.

To view the full press release regarding Bedard being named the Gatorade Wyoming Girls Soccer Player of the Year, see below: