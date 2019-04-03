RS Soccer Teams Register Conference Wins Against Evanston

Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers registered 4A West Conference wins earlier today against Evanston in Rock Springs.

The Tigers improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play after a 2-0 victory over the Red Devils at Rock Springs Junior High School. Evanston has yet to register a win as they go to 0-4 overall with a conference record of 0-3.

Lady Tigers continued their dominance winning 8-0 over the Lady Red Devils at Rock Springs High School. The Lady Tigers continue their streak of not giving up a goal this season as they are still unbeaten at 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference. The Lady Red Devils fall to 0-3-1, and 0-2-1 in the conference.

Rock Springs will be on the road Thursday, April 4th when they renew their rivalry with Green River. The Lady Tigers will play the Lady Wolves with a start time set for 3 p.m. at Wolves Stadium, while the Tigers will follow at 5 p.m. against the Wolves.

Scores and records were provided by wyopreps.com.