RS Soccer Teams Split Games With Rival GR

The Lady Tigers dominated the Lady Wolves while the Tigers dropped a close game to the Wolves in their 4A West Conference action earlier today in Green River. The teams renewed their rivalry at Wolves Stadium.

The third ranked Lady Tigers continued their dominance winning 9-0 over the Lady Wolves. The Lady Tigers continue their streak of not giving up a goal this season as they remain unbeaten with a record of 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference. The Lady Wolves drop to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Advertisement... Story continues below

The fourth ranked Tigers fell to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play after losing a close game 2-1 over the Wolves. The Wolves go to 4-1 overall and a 1-0 conference record.

Rock Springs will be at home for their next game on Friday, April 12th when they battle Natrona County in another 4A West Conference clash. The Tigers will play the Mustangs at 3 p.m., who are 1-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play up to this point in the season. The game will be played Rock Springs Junior High School. The Lady Tigers will be at 4 p.m. against the Fillies who have not won a game this season with a 0-1-1 record overall and 0-0-1 in conference play currently. That game will be played at Rock Springs High School.

Advertisement

Green River will be at home tomorrow for a 4A West Conference match-up with rival Evanston. The Wolves will play the Red Devils at 3 p.m. at Wolves Stadium. The Red Devils have not won a game this season with an overall record of 0-3, and a conference record of 0-2. The Lady Wolves will throw down with the Lady Red Devils at 5 p.m. following the Wolves game. The Lady Red Devils come into the game 0-3-1 overall and 0-2-1 in the conference.

Records were provided by wyopreps.com.