RS Soccer Teams Sweep Natrona County In 4A West Conference Matches

Rock Springs, WY (4/12/19) – Both Rock Springs High School soccer teams swept Natrona County at home to score 4A West Conference victories Friday.

The fifth-ranked Tigers got back in the win column with a 2-0 victory over the Mustangs at Rock Springs Junior High School. The Tigers go to 4-1 in conference play and 6-3 overall. The Mustangs drop to 1-3-1 in the conference and 1-4-1 overall.

The third-ranked Lady Tigers still have not given up a goal this season as they stayed unbeaten with a huge win over the Fillies 8-0 at Tiger Stadium. The Lady Tigers are now 5-0 in conference play and 9-0 overall. The Fillies drop to 0-2-3 in the conference and 0-3-3 overall.

Both teams will be back in action at home Saturday when they face Kelly Walsh. Both teams will play at noon with the Tigers competing at Rock Springs Junior High School, and the Lady Tigers playing at Tigers Stadium.

Records and scores were provided by wyopreps.com.