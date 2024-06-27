RS Stallions to hold fundraising car wash on Saturday

June 27, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Rock Springs Stallions American Legion baseball team will be hosting a fundraising car wash on Saturday, June 29th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The car wash will take place at the Exxon Get-N-Go, located at 2496 Foothill Blvd., at the corner of Dewar Drive and Foothill Boulevard in Rock Springs.

The event aims to raise funds to support the team’s travel and lodging expenses for the remainder of the 2024 season. The RS Stallions are grateful for the community’s support and the ongoing support for local American Legion Baseball.