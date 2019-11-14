RS students sign letters of intent

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 13, 2019) — Alyssa Bedard and Annika Syvrud of Rock Springs high school signed letters of intent to play college soccer tonight at the Rock Springs high school.

Alyssa Bedard

“I’m very excited, one of my biggest goals throughout high school was to compete at the division one level,” Bedard said. She signed her letter of intent tonight to play for the University of Wyoming girl’s soccer program.

“I want to work as hard as I can, contribute in anyway I’m needed, and just be a good teammate,” she said. Bedard also said she is looking forward to playing at a higher level, at a more competitive environment.

Bedard expressed a huge thanks to her family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have helped her throughout her high school soccer career.

Annika Syvrud

“It’s going to be a lot more training, both athletically and mentally, since I’ll be so far away from home,” Syvrud said. She signed a letter of intent to play for Wayne State, in Wayne, Nebraska tonight.

“I haven’t gotten to play for the last year, so I’m excited to move to the next level,” Syvrud said.

“I’m looking forward to another opportunity to play and enjoy,” she added.