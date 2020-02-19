RS Tiger signs with Dickinson State University

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 18, 2020) — Rock Springs High School athlete Justis Reese signed his official letter of intent today to play football for Dickinson State University after graduating high school.

Reese has been playing football since he was in the fourth grade. He has played in multiple positions on offense, including running back, receiver, and quarterback.

Reese intends to suit up as a receiver for the Blue Hawks next year.

Reese discussed the importance of playing football for the Tigers his senior year.

“Coming back for my senior year really stands out,” Reese said. “I wasn’t originally going to play this year, but coach Lenhardt encouraged me to come out and play, and I had a great time.”

Reese also briefly touched on what made him choose Dickinson State University.

“They made me feel at home when I went for a visit,” Reese discussed. “I feel like they would take care of me if I needed anything; many of my new teammates really helped me out while I was down there, too.”

Reese says he is excited about new opportunities when he attends Dickinson State.

“Making new friends and having new experiences there is something I’m excited about,” Reese noted. “It will be a great change, being able to get out of my hometown. It will be different.”

“I’ll definitely have to be an adult more,” Reese said when asked about how his preparation will change moving into college. “Because I do feel like I still have some immaturities, but I think it is going to be great. I will have to push myself in the weight room, I need to get bigger before I get there.”

Reese credits his friends, family, and coaches for helping him along throughout highschool.

“My teammates and definitely coach Lenhardt helped me along throughout school,” Reese claimed. “My family, my basketball teammates, and my football teammates all deserve thanks for helping me along as well.”

Reese aims to study criminal justice while playing football at Dickinson State.