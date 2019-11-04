RS Tiger volleyball team qualifies for state

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 4, 2019) — The Rock Springs Tigers volleyball team qualified for the 2019 Wyoming state volleyball championship this past weekend.

This is the first time in seven years that the Tiger volleyball team has qualified for the state championship.

The qualification comes after a strong performance in the 4A West regional tournament in Cody on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. The Tigers beat the southwest number three seed Green River 3-0, followed by a win over the southwest number one seed Star Valley, also 3-0.

The Tigers came into the 4A West regional tournament as the number two seed in the northwest division.

The Tigers will enter the state championship as the number two seed in the west.

Their first game will be played against the number three seed in the east, Thunder Basin, at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The state championship will be played in Casper, Wyoming.