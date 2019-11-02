RS Tigers fall to Cheyenne Central in 4A playoffs

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 2, 2019) — The Rock Springs Tiger’s football season came to an end last night as they fell to the Cheyenne Central Indians, 20-16.

Rock Springs held a lead over Central through three quarters, but fell short in the fourth quarter.

Rock Springs defense forced three turnovers in the game, but was unable to make up for the three turnovers the offense committed.

Outside of a 99.5 yard touchdown score on a catch by Favor Okere, the Tiger’s offense struggled to move the ball. Overthrown passes and dropped balls caused the demise of the Tigers on Friday.

If Rock Springs can find a way to play balanced offense with its superior defense supporting them, they will surely find the playoffs again next season.

Rock Springs finishes their 2019 season with a record of 4-6.