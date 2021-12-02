RS URA announce Liberty Destefanis as their November “Volunteer of the Month”

Submitted photo

December 2, 2021 — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Liberty Destefanis (pictured) as the Volunteer of the Month for November.

Liberty is a freshman at Rock Springs High School. At 15, she has already been volunteering at the URA for several years. In addition, she is active at school with Student Council and Girls Basketball.

Desefanis’ parents are Cory & Kenneah Destefanis are her parents. She has one brother, Zyler, who’s 12, and one sister, Brooklynn, 8.

“I love spending time helping people and animals,” Destefanis said when talking about volunteering. She also spends time with Terri, her grandmother, volunteering at the Red Desert Humane Society.

Over the past month, Desefanis helped the Rock Springs URA with preparations for this past Friday and Saturday Plaid Friday, and Small Business Saturday. She will also be helping with the upcoming showing of “The Polar Express” movie at the Broadway Theater.