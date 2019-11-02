RS Volleyball to face Kelly Walsh in regional championship

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 2, 2019) — The Rock Springs high school volleyball team will face Kelly Walsh high school at 4:30 p.m. today in the championship game for the 4A West regional volleyball tournament.

Rock Springs defeated Green River 3-0 yesterday in the quarter final game, with a score of 30-28, 25-12, and 25-19.

They then played Star Valley in the semi final game, defeating them 3-2 with a score of 23-25, 25-12, 21-25, 25-22, and 15-9.

Rock Springs comes into the championship game ranked fifth overall in the state.

Kelly Walsh defeated Jackson Hole yesterday 3-0 in the quarter final game, with a score of 25-9, 25-5, and 25-18.

They then played Riverton in the semi final game, defeating them 3-0, with a score of 25-10, 15-16, and 25-5.

Kelly Walsh comes into the championship game ranked first overall in the state.