ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 17, 2020) — Due to today’s much cooler weather with high temperatures projected to be only in the 50s, the City of Rock Springs has posted a notice on their Facebook page that all Rock Springs outdoor wading pools will be closed today.

Also, today was supposed to have been the season’s first Dip, Dodge & Slide event at Century West Park. That, too, will not take place today. Dip Dodge & Slide will return next Wednesday afternoon, better weather permitting.