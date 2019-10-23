RS Walmart hosts DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day event

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 23, 2019) — Saturday is the day to get rid of those old or unwanted prescription drugs and Walmart is ready to help.

This Saturday the Rock Springs Walmart Supercenter at 201 Gateway Boulevard will host a DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day event. Law enforcement will set up in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 to help individuals dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.

Proper disposal of unwanted medication is key to reducing opioid misuse and diversion. In addition to working with local law enforcement, Walmart and Sam’s Club have policies, programs and tools aimed at curbing prescription opioid misuse and abuse.

More than 600 stores and clubs across the nation are participating in this community service event, including the following in Wyoming:

Cheyenne Walmart Supercenter

Evanston Walmart Supercenter

Gillette Walmart Supercenter

Sheridan Walmart Supercenter