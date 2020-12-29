RSAHA auctioning off panels on new scoreboard for local business sponsorship

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 29, 2020) – The new Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association scoreboard is scheduled to be installed in the Rock Springs Family Rec Center in February.

There are three 3.5-by-6-foot backlit panels the association is auctioning off for local business sponsorship. The new scoreboard will be seen during hockey practices, hockey games, public skate, skating lessons, figure skating, men’s league and all summer events held in the ice arena

It’s a great opportunity for companies to advertise their businesses and help support local youth hockey at the same time.

The three panels are being auctioned off online and will be awarded to the top bidders. The duration of the sponsorship panels will be from February 2021 through April 2022.

The auction will close on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m.

To make a bid to the online auction, click here.