RSDP Reminding Residents To Help Keep City Clean

Rock Springs, WY (6/24/19) – At this time of year, the Community Service Officers receive a large number of complaints regarding lawn maintenance, abandoned vehicles, and parking. Here are a few quick reminders:

Advertisement

All grass and weeds on developed and undeveloped lots must not be overgrown. Weeds are a problem every year and need to be kept under control.

Easements, normally associated with utilities, must be kept clear of weeds, branches, and leaves. It is the responsibility of the property owner adjacent to an easement to ensure the easement area is maintained.

For vacant or unattended properties where weed build-up becomes excessive abatement may take place where the property owner may be billed or charged for the service. This process starts with a notification to the property owner to educate them on the violation and issue a 72-hour notice for mitigation. Failure to comply will then result in a summons and written notice. If the nuisance is not abated in the time limits set the City will continue with legal action in compliance with City Ordinance 4-206.

Vehicles parked on the street must have two things: Valid and current registration and must be in operable condition. If a vehicle is tagged on city property right of way or street the vehicle will be towed in 24 hours.

Campers, RV’s, Trailers or any recreational vehicle parked on the right of way can only be parked for 100 hours total.

Recreational vehicles parked on the right of way with expired registration will be considered abandoned per Wyoming State Statue 31-13-104.

Take a quick survey of your property and look for any scrap, tires, broken machinery, junk, or other garbage that may be lying around. Make plans to move these items inside a building or off your property as soon as possible.

Advertisement

If you have questions or would like to make a complainant please contact dispatch and speak with a Community Service Officer at 307-352-1575.

For additional information refer to Rock Springs City Nuisance Ordinance 4-206 https://www.rswy.net/egov/apps/document/center.egov?view=item&id=191 and Wyoming State Statute 31-13-104 https://wyoleg.gov/NXT/gateway.dll?f=templates&fn=default.htm.