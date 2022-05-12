RSFD 2022 Awards Ceremony this Saturday

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs Fire Department would like to welcome everyone to the RSFD 2022 Awards Ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. This event will be held at the Broadway Theatre, located at 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs, WY 82901.

At the ceremony, they will be pinning new firefighters, promoted firefighters to Captains, and promoted Captain to Battalion Chief. There will be a presentation for a Lifesaver Award and 25+ year service awards. For more information or questions, please contact the Rock Springs Fire Department at 307-352-1475.