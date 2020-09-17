RSFD deploys Engine-463 with Wyoming Strike Team to fight fires in Oregon

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 17, 2020) — The Rock Springs Fire Department’s Wildland Engine-463 is currently joining the efforts to control the historic fires in Oregon.

On September 12, E-463 left for the State of Oregon with an Engine Strike Team composed of resources from Campbell County, Teton County, Fremont County, the Wyoming State Forestry Division, Colton South Dakota Volunteer Fire Department, and the Kansas State Forestry Division.

The Strike Team deployed with 27 firefighters, seven wildland engines, and three support vehicles and Strike Team Leaders from Sublette County Unified Fire and the Wyoming State Forestry Division. E-463 has a composite crew with two Rock Springs firefighters – Engine Boss Bryant and Engine Boss Trainee Floyd, and one Sweetwater County firefighter – Firefighter Meduna.

In a press release, Wyoming State Forester Bill Crapser commented that “No single state or agency has all the resources needed to deal with fires of this magnitude. Wyoming has received lots of resources over the years from other states and are glad that we are able to send support to them when needed.”

The Wyoming Strike Team is currently assigned to the Echo Mountain Complex Fire approximately four miles from Lincoln City, Oregon. The Echo Mountain Complex Fire is burning in heavy timber, brush, grass, and has consumed 100 structures so far. The Fire is 45% contained. The Strike Team will be on assignment for approximately 18 days to help Oregon fight the numerous fires across the state.