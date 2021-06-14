RSFD, first responders dispatched to structure fire near Bunning Park

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 14, 2021) – At 7:44 a.m. on Monday, emergency vehicles rushed to the scene of a structure on K Street near Bunning Park in Rock Springs.

According to Rock Springs Fire Department Chief Jim Wamsley, one individual was taken to the hospital for light-smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We made a good stop on the fire. Right now, we’re just going back through and checking the spaces to make sure everything is extinguished and conducting salvage and overhaul operations,” Wamsley said.