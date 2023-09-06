RSFD gathers with community for annual “Walk the Rock” remembrance climb

Photo courtesy of The City of Rock Springs Fire Department Facebook Page

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — In remembrance of the lives lost in the tragic events that occurred on September 11, 2001, local law enforcement agencies are coming together for the Rock Springs Fire Department’s annual “Walk the Rock Climb”. This event is open to the public and all ability levels are able to experience the walk.

Walk the Rock Climb Details

“Walk the Rock” will be held September 11, 2023, beginning at 6:46 a.m. at the top of Grant Street, moving downward to the bottom of the street repeatedly. Many firefighters as well as police officers will be seen walking in their uniforms. However, the community is invited to attend this walk as well with strollers, weights, etc., as they gather to remember the lives lost.

Four lengths of Grant Street are equivalent to the 110 flights representing the 110 stories of the two towers. Twelve lengths of Grant Street will amount to 343 flights which will represent the number of emergency responders’ lives lost.

Registration Details

In 2022, over 170 individuals showed up last year for this event. This year, the department is looking for more to join their cause. Registration will be held at 6:00 a.m. at Western Wyoming Community College’s South Parking Lot near the tennis courts. This will also be the base for all parking.