RSFD part of new joint department firefighter academy

Submitted photo

March 19, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with Rock Springs, Laramie, and Sheridan Fire-Rescue, is facilitating a new firefighter academy. Newly hired career firefighters are participating in the joint training program. Nick Hudson, PIO Fire Inspector of Fremont and Carbon Counties, said this is “something that has never been done before.”

A press release states, “This partnership allows for top-notch training and collaboration with the departments to ensure the hands on training skills are accomplished.”

Last week’s training focused on search and rescue in a building to allow firefighters to experience training in unique circumstances (as shown in the photo above). This week, in Laramie, participating firefighters are training on firefighter safety.

This new training academy will last seven weeks, with the firefighters graduating on April 18, 2024.