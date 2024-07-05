RSFD releases information on July 4th fire incidents

Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Fire Department

July 5th, 2024 — Wyo4News

Last night, Rock Springs celebrated the nation’s independence with fireworks festivities. Unfortunately, there were also numerous fireworks-related fires as well. While there was no reported loss of life, there was significant property damage at least one of the locations affected.

The Rock Springs Fire Department urges citizens to avoid affected areas, as clean-up operations will be ongoing today.

The following is a press release from the Rock Springs Fire Department:

Sweetwater County Fire District #1 and crews from the Bureau of Land Management were dispatched to a total of nine (9) fires on the night of July 4th, all fires were fireworks related. The first fire was reported at Point of Rocks and is estimated at about 2 acres. Crews responded to a second fire on Highway 430 at milepost 2, this fire was reported to be approximately 1 acre in size. A third fire was reported in the area of Antelope Dr. and Mesa Dr. with structures threatened, fire crews were able to extinguish this fire quickly before any structures were lost. The fire burned approximately a ¼ acre. The remainder of the grass fires were smaller in size and quickly extinguished by fire crews. Sweetwater County Fire District #1 and the Bureau of Land Management have crews on both the Point of Rocks fire and the Highway 430 fires today mopping up the fire perimeters.

The largest fire of the night was reported at 292 Quadrant Dr. Fire crews were dispatched to a horse barn and haystack on fire with multiple structures threatened and horses trapped inside the structure. Upon firefighters’ arrival they discovered a large barn fully involved and approximately 10 tons of hay on fire with arcing powerlines overhead. The residents’ main house received moderate damage from the heat of the fire. Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Fire Chief Scott Kitchner stated that “We were extremely lucky that the property owners’ home also didn’t burn down”. Two horses were able to be freed and it was reported that they were unharmed. Firefighters remained on scene for several hours extinguishing the fire.

According to Fire Chief Scott Kitchner this 4th of July holiday was an extremely difficult night of fires for our agency, resources were stretched almost to the point of breaking. We barely had enough manpower and resources to handle the influx of fire calls from fireworks.

The public is urged to use caution or avoid the areas since fire mop up operations will continue into today.

Sweetwater County Fire District #1 would like to remind citizens that we are starting to enter into dry conditions in southwest Wyoming and urges them to use caution when out enjoying the outdoors. Citizens need to be aware that it is illegal to shoot fireworks on all Federal lands and can only be used on private property within the County and they can be held responsible for the suppression costs of these fires.

Fire Chief Kitchner wants to thank the Firefighters of Fire District #1 and the BLM for the amazing job they did under extremely stressful conditions. This was another fine example of the dedicated First Responders that we have in our community. We also want to thank the Rock Springs Fire Dept., Rock Springs Police Dept., Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Sweetwater County Combined Communications Center, Castle Rock Ambulance Service and the Sweetwater County Road and Bridge Dept. for all the help your agencies contributed.