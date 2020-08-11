RSHS 2020 Hall of Fame induction events canceled

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 11, 2020) — According to a Monday night post on their Facebook page, the Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame board has canceled this September’s planned induction festivities.

The 2020 RSHS Hall of Fame inductees were announced in July with induction events scheduled for September 3-5, 2020. (See the complete list of inductees below)

The Facebook message read: After discussion with our Hall of Fame board and school officials, we have made the collective decision to postpone the induction of the Class of 2020 Hall of Fame members. It is our belief that health concerns due to COVID-19 restrictions and current health orders by the state will impede our ability to honor these outstanding individuals and teams with the esteemed recognition they deserve. The committee will re-evaluate the situation in January 2021 and notify inductees of the new date once determined. Sorry for any inconvenience, stay safe, and stay well.

The Class of 2020 RSHS Hall of Fame is Dawnessa (Shaw) Snyder and Willie Pineda for Distinguished Alumni, Chuck Tate and John Seppie for Contributors, Coaches Oscar Erickson and Stan Kouris, Athletes, Ron Arguello, Jamie Carter, Blaine Tate, and April (Gomez) Ortiz, the 1928 Boy’s State Championship basketball team, the 1983 4x 100 Girls State Championship and nationally ranked relay team, and the 1970-71 Boy’s State Championship wrestling team.