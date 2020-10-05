RSHS 2020 Homecoming scheduled for Oct. 19-24

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 5, 2020) – The 2020 Rock Springs High School Homecoming is on! The high school announced on its Facebook page that the special week will be from Monday, Oct. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 24.

The annual homecoming parade will continue this year. However, a specific date and time has yet to be determined. Students and staff members must wear face coverings, except when the dance team, cheerleaders and band are performing.

The bonfire will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Because of the current state health orders, face coverings must be worn during the event.

Fortunately, students will have the chance to dance the night away at the homecoming dance on Saturday, Oct. 24. The student council is currently surveying students to get a more accurate number of those who will be attending. It will allow them to finalize the plans to meet the current capacity guidelines established by the state.

Specific times of these events will be released once the student council members finalize their activities and school events.