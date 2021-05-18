RSHS and Expedition Academy graduation ceremonies this evening

May 18, 2021 — It’s day two of graduation ceremonies here in Sweetwater County. Today, Rock Spring High School and Expedition Academy in Green River will hold ceremonies at 7 p.m. The Tigers graduation will take place outdoors at Tiger Stadium, with Expedition Academy taking place at Lincoln Middle School.

Rock Springs High School

When: Tuesday, May 18, at 7 p.m.

Where: Tiger Stadium at Rock Springs High School

Graduation Class: 281 graduating students

According to school officials, there aren’t any COVID-19 health protocols in place for the ceremony. Tickets are not required, but those of fragile health, experiencing symptoms or been exposed to someone as asked to please stay home. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with no early entry allowed.

Extra parking with busing (mask required) provided from Eastside school, the stake center, Methodist church on Edgar, and WWCC front lot.

Expedition Island Academy

When: Tuesday, May 18, at 7 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Middle School

Graduation Class: Around 22 graduating students Things to Note: According to school officials, masks and social distancing is required for everyone in attendance.

Farson-Eden’s graduation will take place on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. Last evening, the Green River High School graduation had to be moved indoors due to the weather.